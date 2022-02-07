Congress leaders hail decision of choosing Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM face

A Congress worker celebrates after the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial face, in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 6

Local Congress leaders and workers have welcomed the decision of the party high command choosing Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face of the party for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi, vice-president of the Congress, while announcing the same during a virtual rally here today said Punjab needs a chief minister from home of the poor, a leader who can understand the poor, their starvation and feel their anxiety.

Rahul said now, the Congress would work towards the vision of transforming Punjab.

After the announcement, Channi supporters broke into celebrations and local leaders and party workers welcomed the decision of the party high command.

“The decision made by the party high command is welcome and it will definitely prove beneficial towards the welfare and development of the state. The party has given a common man as their leader to people of the state,” said senior Congress leader from Ludhiana Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

District Congress Committee president Ashwani Sharma said the decision of the high command was welcomed by all in the party.

“We are sure the decision would prove beneficial for people of the state,” he said.

Outside the rally venue, before the beginning of the rally, party workers were asked about their choice of the chief ministerial face and majority of the workers voiced in favour of Channi.

“Channi is one among us. During his tenure of 111 days, he has worked towards the welfare of the common man. Thus, we want him back as chief minister of the state,” said a woman party worker.

When asked if Channi will be the CM, what role will Navjot Singh Sidhu play, she said: “Sidhu will support Channi and they are sure about it.”

However, Amarjeet Singh Tikka, who recently resigned from all party posts after the ticket distribution by the party called the decision as unfortunate.

“Rahul Gandhi has announced Channi as the chief ministerial face but it should not be forgotten that the latter’s relative is a part of the sand mafia. The decision will lead to betrayal of several Punjabis who were expecting a person who can lead the state with grandeur such as former Chief Ministers Giani Zail Singh and Beant Singh. The Congress will not be able to win with majority in the elections,” he said.

Channi has dinner at roadside dhaba

While returning after the virtual rally, CM Charanjit Singh Channi stopped at a roadside dhaba on the ATI road. He was given a warm welcome at the dhaba during which people gathered at the spot. Channi had a quick dinner by standing outside near the counter of the dhaba. People started raising slogans of ‘Channi Zindabad’ to which he asked them to stop so that he can have his dinner in peace. People clicked selfies with him and also put forward their demands related to development of their areas while he was having quick bites.

He was congratulated by the gathering for being announced as the chief ministerial face of the Congress. Before leaving the place, he went inside the counter of the dhaba where there was a live kitchen and stir a ladle in the pan where a dish was being prepared.

