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Home / Ludhiana / Congress legal aid clinic opened at court complex in Ludhiana

Congress legal aid clinic opened at court complex in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District Bar Association president Vipin Saggar inaugurates legal aid clinic

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress Seva Dal legal cell chairperson Jagrup Singh Parmar with DBA president Vipin Saggar in Ludhiana on Thursday.
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The Punjab Congress Seva Dal’s legal cell on Thursday launched a free legal aid clinic at the District Courts Complex to provide information, preliminary guidance and assistance to people facing difficulties in pursuit of justice.

District Bar Association (DBA) president Vipin Saggar inaugurated the clinic.

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Legal cell chairperson Jagrup Singh Parmar said the initiative was aimed at making legal information and guidance accessible to citizens, particularly Congress workers and those facing financial or other constraints in navigating the legal system.

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According to the officials, the project was launched following directions of All India Congress Seva Dal chief organiser BV Srinivas, who had called upon the party’s legal cells to undertake at least one legal-aid project in every state on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Parmar said the initiative has been developed as a statewide network involving legal professionals and volunteers.

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He added that access to justice was an essential component of a democratic and constitutional society, and legal assistance should reach people at the grassroots. The programme also highlighted the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, service and justice.

Legal cell officials said the project will be expanded across the state with the participation of advocates and volunteers committed to public service.

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