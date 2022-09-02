Congress Manpreet told to prove source of owned properties

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 1

In the transportation tender scam in which the Vigilance Bureau (VB) had yesterday conducted a raid on the house of Congress leader Manpreet Singh Issewal at Issewal village and seized property documents of around 85 properties worth several crores, it had started seeking property records from the Revenue and other departments to prove the source of properties.

Manpreet, who was expected to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on Thursday, did not arrive and he is now expected to join the investigation on Friday. The technical team from the Vigilance Bureau headquarters is also likely to start the investigation of properties owned by Manpreet.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said documents of properties were seized in the presence of Manpreet from his house on Wednesday. He was also told to appear before the VB with the records of all properties he and his family members owns and the source of income with which these properties were bought in a short span of time of one year.

Notably, Manpreet was a close aide of senior Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections twice from the Dakha constituency. Capt Sandhu was also once close to former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and he is also the close friend of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is already arrested in the tender scam.

Sources said after conducting preliminary verification of Manpreet’s properties, the Vigilance Bureau might shift the needle of suspicion to Captain Sandhu.