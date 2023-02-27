Congress MP gets death threat

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

Congress Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu received a threat call on Sunday. The caller posed himself as the aide of Waris Punjab De chief and he threatened to kill the MP with bomb. A complaint has been lodged with the police.

The call was received on the phone of Bittu’s PA Harjinder Dhindsa. Station House Officer police station 8 SI Vijay Kumar said on the basis of the caller’s number given by the MP’s PA, a probe was launched and detail of the number was being inquired.