Congress paying for its mistakes: Ex-MLA

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 13

Five-time MLA from the Ludhiana North segment Rakesh Pandey was also shown the door by the public during the Assembly elections 2022.

“People of the state have given their mandate and it is massive. They wanted change and wanted to try something new,” he said.

He said the Congress was paying for its mistakes. “The unhealthy environment in the party and the resentment among its leaders before the elections have also resulted in the debacle. Now, the leaders should sit together and think about what went wrong,” the Congress leader said.

Pandey said making announcements in the past 111 days did not make any difference.

“People waited for five years and the last 111 days does not count for them,” the former MLA said.

“I don’t know what people saw in AAP. Let’s wait and watch if they live up to expectations of the people and I hope the best for them,” he said.

AAP’s Madan Lal Bagga got 51,104 votes (40.59 per cent vote share) in his favour while Pandey got 24,326 (19.32 per cent).

It was in 1992 that Pandey was elected as an MLA from Ludhiana North and created history by winning continuously for four times from the constituency.