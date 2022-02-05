Congress rebels join other parties

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 4

The ticket distribution by the Congress for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections has caused an uproar in the party, which has turned many leaders into rebels, who joined hands with other parties or are fighting as Independent candidates. It seems the Congress will be facing tough competition from its friends turned foes as per the development.

Unrest started brewing among leaders when the Congress released the second list of candidates.

Four-time MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Samrala. Dhillon was seeking ticket from Samrala for his grandson. When Dhillon was denied ticket, he himself decided to contest the elections.

Senior Congress leader and chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC), Gurpreet Singh Gogi, joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He is contesting from Ludhiana West against siting MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Gogi has been at loggerheads with Ashu since 2018 after he was side-lined from the elections of the Mayor for the Municipal Corporation.

Besides, senior Congress leader and chairman of the Punjab Medium Industry Development Board (PMIDB), Amarjeet Singh Tikka, has resigned from all party posts. His resignation came after nominee for the Ludhiana South constituency was announced. Tikka was vying for the ticket from this constituency.

Tikka alleged that the Congress had become a one man show in the city and its reigns were in the hands of Ashu. Tikka has been associated with the party from the past 35 years. His family’s four generations have been loyal to the Congress.

Tikka, however, said he was not going to contest elections, but would try his best so that the Congress does not form government in Punjab this time.

Problems seem to be never-ending for the Congress as earlier, Satwinder Bitti from Sanhewal and Malkiat Singh Dakha from Jagraon rebelled against the party while Jassi Khangura from Kila Raipur submitted his resignation from its membership. A local Congress leader Ramanjit Lalli also filed his papers as an Independent candidate from Ludhiana North.