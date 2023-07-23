Congress seeks Vigilance inquiry into overcharging at parking lots

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 22

Congress spokesperson Parminder Mehta criticised the Municipal Corporation and AAP MLAs for allegedly ignoring the issue of overcharging at the Bhadaur House and multi-storey parking lots near its Zone A office in Ludhiana.

The Congress spokesperson said that the investigation should be handed over to the Vigilance Bureau to ensure prompt action against the culprits

The visitors are allegedly being forced to pay exorbitant parking fees of up to Rs 100, for parking cars for even less than an hour at parking lots at the Bhadaur House and near Mata Rani Chowk.

A video that showed that motorists were being overcharged at the Bhadaur House parking lot has gone viral. Mehta questioned, “When will the problem of overcharging at the Bhadaur House and multi-storey parking lots in Ludhiana be addressed?”

He expressed concern over the numerous complaints of overcharging at parking lots. He said that the complaints of overcharging are not limited to these municipal parking lots, but extend to parking lots at Feroze Gandhi Market. He added that the locals had brought the problem to the attention of the relevant legislator and the MC commissioner, but to no avail.

“It appears that officials are colluding with the contractors, who are involved in fleecing visitors. I urged the local bodies’ minister to take action against the parking mafia,” he added.

