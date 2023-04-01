 Congress will go to people’s court with case: Rana Gurjeet : The Tribune India

Congress will go to people’s court with case: Rana Gurjeet

Congress will go to people’s court with case: Rana Gurjeet

Congress leaders address a press conference in Ludhiana on Friday. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

Senior Congress leader and former minister Rana Gurjeet Singh today said his party was reaching out to the people of the country about the 'injustice' meted out to Rahul Gandhi in the latter's hasty disqualification as an MP by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP

“While we have full faith in the judicial system of the country, at the same time we want to go to the people's court as well,” Rana said, addressing a press conference here.

Rana expressed surprise at the speed with which the Lok Sabha Secretariat had rushed to disqualify Gandhi as an MP in less than 24 hours of his conviction.

This, he added, was followed up with the eviction notice to Gandhi to vacate his official residence, making the motives and intentions of the BJP government abundantly clear.

"Even the court which convicted and sentenced Gandhi had granted him one month bail to allow him time for appeal, but the Lok Sabha Speaker did not wait for even 24 hours for obvious reasons," Rana said, asserting that there was a plan and design in getting Rahul out of the parliament as he was asking uncomfortable questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his relationship with Adani.

Rana said while Gandhi had made a generalised remark, for which a BJP leader had filed a defamation suit against him, recently Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also levelled serious allegations against the Prime Minister in the Delhi Assembly, alleging that the entire money of Adani belonged to Modi.

“Will the BJP dare to file a similar defamation suit against Kejriwal,” the Congress leader asked.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

8
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

9
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands