Congress will go to people’s court with case: Rana Gurjeet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

Senior Congress leader and former minister Rana Gurjeet Singh today said his party was reaching out to the people of the country about the 'injustice' meted out to Rahul Gandhi in the latter's hasty disqualification as an MP by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP

“While we have full faith in the judicial system of the country, at the same time we want to go to the people's court as well,” Rana said, addressing a press conference here.

Rana expressed surprise at the speed with which the Lok Sabha Secretariat had rushed to disqualify Gandhi as an MP in less than 24 hours of his conviction.

This, he added, was followed up with the eviction notice to Gandhi to vacate his official residence, making the motives and intentions of the BJP government abundantly clear.

"Even the court which convicted and sentenced Gandhi had granted him one month bail to allow him time for appeal, but the Lok Sabha Speaker did not wait for even 24 hours for obvious reasons," Rana said, asserting that there was a plan and design in getting Rahul out of the parliament as he was asking uncomfortable questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his relationship with Adani.

Rana said while Gandhi had made a generalised remark, for which a BJP leader had filed a defamation suit against him, recently Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also levelled serious allegations against the Prime Minister in the Delhi Assembly, alleging that the entire money of Adani belonged to Modi.

“Will the BJP dare to file a similar defamation suit against Kejriwal,” the Congress leader asked.