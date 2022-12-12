Congress workers join BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Under the leadership of district president Pushpender Singal and in the presence of Jivan Gupta, many Congress leaders joined the BJP here today. They were welcomed by the BJP leadership.

Joginder Pal Mandi, Buta Ram Pehelwan, Mahinderpal Kainth, Ashwani Yamla, Rajinder Yamla, Prem Sagar, Ravi Lahoria, Sarabjit Kumar, Suraj, Ravinder Suda Balu, Arun Dhama and Madan Lal were among those who joined the saffron party along with many other activists.