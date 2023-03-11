Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

Ludhiana, March 10
A conman duped city-based Congress leader Parminder Mehta of Rs 6,920 by issuing him fake tickets of helicopter for visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at J&K. Mehta lodged a police complaint in this regard.
Mehta said on March 3, he searched on Google to book helicopter tickets and on finding a website similar to the name of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, he filled a form with his particulars. The next day, he got a call from a mobile number and the caller after confirming two tickets, took Rs 6,920 from him through Google Pay, a mobile payment service. The suspect even sent him the tickets on WhatsApp.
“After I deposited the money, the caller again called and asked to deposit Rs 8,000 more for insurance. The caller said the amount is refundable. Afterwards, I suspected some foul play. I got enquired from the official helpline number of the shrine board and was shocked to know that the suspect issued fake tickets to me. Even the website was created by him,” Mehta said.
He said he also lodged a complaint on the toll free number for cyber frauds 1930. After he filled the form shared by the authorities, no FIR was lodged on his complaint.
“Though the cyber wing has freezed the bank account of the suspect in which I transferred money, over a week passed still the police have not registered any FIR,” he alleged.
