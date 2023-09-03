Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

A conman posing as a relative from Canada duped a city resident of Rs 10 lakh. The incident came to the fore when the complainant found that his relative has never called him.

Later on the complaint of Kulwant Singh of Ajit Singh Nagar, the city police yesterday registered a case against the two fraudsters, Baapi Sem of Kolkata and Abhinav Moria of Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant told the police that he had received a call from a Canada-based number in January this year and the caller posed himself as his relative from that country. Since the fraudster talked in such a convincing tone, he considered him as his relative.

“He told me that he has transferred Rs 16.40 lakh to my bank account and asked to send the money to his acquaintance who would call me later. Later, I got a call from some Indian mobile number and the person while giving me reference of my relative in Canada took Rs 4 lakh from me,” he said.

The complainant said after sending Rs 4 lakh, the suspect took Rs 6 lakh more. When he realised that he was cheated, he called the suspect again, who said the money sent by him was used in some murder case.

Inspector Satwant Singh said after verifying the complaint, two persons were found to be behind the fraud and they were booked. The police would conduct raids to nab the duo.

#Canada