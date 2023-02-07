Connectivity becomes a problem for ASHAs

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 6

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), who are a bridge between the rural population and healthcare facilities, are having a difficult time these days in imparting their duties. A mobile phone is the main source of communication between ASHA workers and the rural population but the workers have been without SIM cards since December 2022.

“Our entire work depends upon mobile phones. We are connected with the people through them and it has become difficult to stay in touch with every patient without mobiles,” said an ASHA worker from Samrala.

ASHA Workers’ Association president Kirandeep said, “The services have been badly hit after the workers went without mobiles. Only some of the ASHA workers have cellphones of their own and a majority are without one these days.”

“We are waiting to get the SIM cards. Earlier, we only had calling facility but now we will be getting Internet as well. Many times, we had to upload information on social media as well and for that, we had to use our own Internet, but now onwards, we will also get Internet which is a good news,” Kirandeep added.

Satinder Kaur, a resident of Maachiwara, said she had been trying to reach the ASHA worker of her area but to no avail.

“Her phone is not getting connected and I had to go myself for the check-up. I am waiting for her to visit our area,” she said.

ASHAs play an important role in creating awareness and providing information to the community on the determinants of health, such as nutrition, basic sanitary and hygienic practices, healthy living and working conditions, information on existing health services and the need for timely utilisation of health and family welfare services.

The problem of connectivity emerged after the contract of the service provider had terminated last year. Although a new service provider has been allocated the contract and SIM cards have also reached the district, these are yet to be distributed, a senior official from the Health Department said.

Contract given to new service provider: Official

