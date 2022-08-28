Constable among 2 nabbed with drugs

Our Correspondent

Raikot, August 27

The Hathur police have arrested two persons and seized drugs from their possession. The suspects included a constable posted at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

SHO (Hathur) Hardeep Singh and his team nabbed Jasdeep Singh, alias Deep, of Kamalpura village and Harpreet Singh, a police constable, of Manuke village from separate places on Friday evening and seized drugs from them.

As many as 50 habit-forming tablets, 1-gm heroin, syringes, aluminium foil and a Swift Dzire (PB 13BJ 9980) were seized from the suspects.

ASI Pritam Masih said ASI Surjit Singh had lodged a complaint against Jasdeep. He was arrested from Kamalpura village after the registration of an FIR under Sections 21, 22 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Section 29 of the Act was later added to the case.

During the investigation, the police came to know about the alleged involvement of Harpreet Singh, a police constable, had been exploiting his official position to undertake the illicit business of drug trafficking.

Habit-forming tablets, heroin, syringes seized

