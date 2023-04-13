Construct road on stretch joining units with NH-44: Bizmen to govt

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 12

Commuters and businessmen have been facing trouble due to the non-construction of a pucca road at a 500-metre stretch (opposite Metro commercial unit) in Bhattian village.

The road connects a large number of industrial units to National Highway-44. Its poor condition causes severe inconvenience to commuters, especially during the rainy season.

Businessmen claimed that despite the proposal for road construction being approved by the panchayat concerned three years ago, work for the same had not begun yet.

Traders are now seeking the intervention of the state government to get the road constructed at the earliest.

Owners of various businesses in the area have been actively raising their voices on the issue. Raj Kumar Jain, the owner of an industrial unit, said: “Although we have raised the matter with the authorities several times, the road has not been constructed.”

“We recently reached out to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well, requesting his immediate attention in the matter. The stretch has not been constructed by any government authority in the past, and during rainy days, waterlogging becomes a common issue. We request the government to take concrete measures and ensure that the stretch is constructed at the earliest.”

Another businessman suggested that interlocking tiles be installed on the entire stretch to provide relief to commuters.

“We hope that the state government takes prompt action to address the concerns of businessmen and commuters and ensure the much-needed early construction of the stretch,” he added.

Satish Thaman, a former member of the Ludhiana West Grievances Redressal Committee, said that the government and its concerned departments must ensure the provision of basic amenities for people. He appealed to the government to ensure early construction of the stretch.

Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal could not be contacted for his comment on the matter.

