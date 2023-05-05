Constructed six months ago, Doraha CHC yet to be opened

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 4

Residents of Doraha town and its surrounding localities had thought that the near 40-year-old problem of scant medical facilities in the region would be solved with the construction of a new Community Health Centre (CHC).

However, they were proved wrong. Six months after a building complex was constructed for the CHC, little has changed. When sick, the residents continue to either visit the distant Civil Hospital at Payal or pay hefty fees at private clinics. The more deprived of them, who cannot afford the latter option, choose to remain untreated.

This is the state of affairs in the area because the newly-constructed building of the CHC still awaits inauguration.

Ironically, according to residents, the ‘new’ building no longer bears a new look. The government seems to be in no hurry to address the issue of acute shortage of affordable healthcare in the area.

Residents have sought the immediate attention of the local MLA towards the matter.

“Earlier, it was the Congress-led state government which was time and again asked to provide a CHC in the area as the civil dispensary was not enough to cater to the medical needs of a population of 40,000. It is true that the Congress began the construction of the building during its tenure but it couldn’t be completed by the end of its term,” a resident said.

“Now that the facility has finally been constructed, the AAP-led government seems to be in no hurry to open it for the general public. Apart from regular medical needs, a lot of accidents occur near Doraha, especially on the national highway, and sometimes lives are lost due to the lack of timely treatment,” he added.

“The private doctors are beyond our reach. We were elated when we saw the new building of the CHC but our joy was to be short-lived as no one bothered to make it operational. Now we have given up hope,” said Jagan, a daily-wager.

“My wife suffered from food poisoning recently. I took her to a private hospital but could not bear the expenses there. The Civil Hospital of Payal is far away. An NGO came to my aid and saved my wife, whose condition had deteriorated as I brought her back,” said Surjit, a rehriwala at Doraha.

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura could not be contacted for his comments.

Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar said Ludhiana Civil Surgeon had already written to the government regarding the posting of doctors in the hospital. “A response from the government is awaited,” she said.