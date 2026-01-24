DT
Construction firm defrauded of material worth Rs 9 cr

Construction firm defrauded of material worth Rs 9 cr

Around 2K truckloads of sand, gravel, soil misappropriated by suspects

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
An incident has come to light involving misappropriation of sand, gravel and soil worth Rs 9 crore from a construction company engaged in large-scale projects. According to the complainant, the suspects misappropriated approximately one lakh tonnes of material, equivalent to around 2,000 truckloads.

On the complaint of Sanuj Aggarwal, a resident of the Phullanwal area in Ludhiana, the Division Number 8 Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The suspects were identified as Pankaj Garg, Mohan Singh, Navdeep Walia, Saket, Rubal Yadwinder, Ravi, Ankit Tiwari, Ram Bilas Agarwal, Ashwani, Satish, Manoj Rajasthani, Aman Pachar and Munish.

Sanuj Aggarwal informed the police that he operates a company, Legal India Limited, in the Tagore Nagar area here. The discrepancy was found during a recent quarterly stock audit of the company.

The audit revealed a massive shortage in the stock of sand, gravel and soil. The complainant stated that the suspects misappropriated approximately one lakh tonnes of material (roughly 2,000 trucks) with an estimated market value of Rs 9 crore.

Following the complaint, senior police officials initiated a probe. After verifying facts, orders were issued to the Division Number 8 police station to register a formal FIR. Investigating officer Davinder Singh stated that based on Sanuj’s complaint, the police have booked the suspects under various sections and have launched further proceedings to locate the missing material and apprehend those involved in the case.

