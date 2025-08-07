Construction of govt medical college to begin soon in Malerkotla

The administration is all set to start the construction of the proposed government medical college and hospital at Malerkotla.

A piece of land, measuring 38.5 acre, has been transferred to the Punjab Government by the Defence Estate Officer here through Additional Development Commissioner Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu for the purpose. The Department of Medical Education and Research had already prepared a detailed project report and physical work is expected to start soon.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke acknowledged the land transfer. Proposed to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, the institute will be run under the Prime Minister Jan Vikas Karyakram. The Punjab Government has already paid its 40 per cent share (48.61 crore) for the land to the Ministry of Defence. Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the purchase of equipment, whereas Rs 50 crore per annum will be spent on salaries and wages. The college will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

Minister for Medical Education, Research, Health and Family Welfare Dr Balbir Singh had also announced recently that the proposed medical institute will become operational before the next Assembly elections.

Earlier, the proposal to construct a Government Medical College at Raikot Road faced several hiccups due to technical reasons but senior functionaries, including the Health Minister, DC Tidke and ADC Sidhu are now closely monitoring the project so that the announcement made regarding the completion of the hospital gets transformed into a reality.

Once functional, the college and its associated hospital, besides a proposed ESIC Hospital would prove to be a boon for the residents of Ahmedgarh, Khanna, Payal, Raikot, Barnala, Dhuri and Nabha, besides Malerkotla.