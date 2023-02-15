Construction of office for 24X7 water supply project : Utilise closed shops at indoor stadium as site, demand NGOs

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 14

As the Municipal Corporation is going to construct an office for Ludhiana Urban Water & Waste Water Management Limited at a site near the Rose Garden at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 crore, representatives of a few city-based NGOs have suggested that the civic body must instead convert vacant shops at the indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road into the office. The firm would handle the World Bank-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in the city.

The MC had earlier spent around Rs 85 crore on the construction of a ‘world class’ indoor stadium that was inaugurated in 2016 but it remained a white elephant. Sports activities have been rarely organised in the stadium.

Around 74 shops were also constructed in the stadium but the MC has failed to auction these shops to date.

Rahul Verma, a member of an NGO called Sambhav Foundation said: “The indoor stadium is not utilised for holding sports activities despite spending a huge amount of money on it. The shops constructed in the stadium have not been given on rent or sold.”

“A number of these shops can now be converted into offices instead of spending public money on the construction of any new office. When unutilised buildings are already available, there should be no need to spend money on the construction of any new office building near Rose Garden.”

Kapil Arora, president, Council of Engineers (CoE), said: “We have asked the government that the land near Rose garden should be developed as a green belt only as per the city’s master plan, instead of

constructing an office there. The MC had spent a huge money on the construction of the indoor stadium in the past.”

“The shops inside the stadium have been lying vacant ever since they were constructed. The MC can easily convert some of these shops into the office for Ludhiana Urban Water & Waste Water Management Limited. This would only prevent the wastage of public money.”

The air-conditioned indoor stadium, spread over 3.25 acres of land, has the capacity of accommodating around 4,000 persons at a time. The stadium has parking arrangements as well.

An official of the MC’s O&M Branch said the MC has planned to construct the office of Ludhiana Urban Water & Waste Water Management Limited near the Rose Garden. Funds for the construction of the office would be provided by the World Bank, he said.

The MC’s General House also recently gave its nod for the construction of the office. near Rose Garden.

WB will provide funds for office construction: official

An official of the MC’s O&M branch said the MC has planned to construct the office of Ludhiana Urban Water & Waste Water Management Limited near the Rose Garden. Funds for the construction of the office would be provided by World Bank, he added.