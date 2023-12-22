Construction of petrol pump near residential area opposed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

Some residents of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar are expressing concern regarding the construction of a fuel station adjacent to the residential area on Tajpur Road. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office on behalf of the residents.

Complaint submitted to DC by resident Advocate Dilpreet Singh Kainth, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, has submitted a complaint to the DC, objecting to the construction of the petrol pump near his residence on Tajpur Road.

Advocate Dilpreet Singh Kainth, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, has submitted a complaint to the DC, objecting to the construction of the petrol pump near his residence on Tajpur Road. He alleged that the construction violates the norms of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“The construction of the petrol pump on Tajpur Road has recently commenced, and it is breaching CPCB regulations, which prohibit the construction of a petrol pump within a 50-meter radius of a residential area. However, this petrol pump is being built next to houses, clearly violating the norms. If allowed to proceed against regulations, it will significantly impact our living conditions. We urge the DC to look into the matter and take appropriate action,” he stated.

Former MLA, Sanjay Talwar said “why was a no objection certificate (NOC) granted for the construction of the petrol pump when CPCB guidelines have been flouted.”

Executive Engineer of PPCB, Gurmit Singh, could not be reached for comments. When contacted, Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner Gautam Jain said that he would look into the matter.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .