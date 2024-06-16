Construction works halted as schools await grants

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 15

After a particularly hot spell, the government schools were closed for summer vacation on May 21. The first week of July is when the schools will reopen. Usually, the schools utilise such breaks to finish building and maintenance works but the fact that the Education Department had returned the unutilised money to the government before the elections has rendered the whole period squandered. The schools now await release of the grants to resume construction and maintenance works.

Many schools, including the Government School, Model Town; Government Primary School, Sunet; Government Primary School, Haibowal, and Government School, Millerganj, to mention a few, have suspended construction works. And it is the students who eventually bear the brunt of this lack of infrastructure.

“We have no choice but to force the pupils to sit in the corridors when we do not have enough rooms. In addition, there is constant pressure on us to accept new pupils. With subsidies no longer available, the school’s construction project has come to a standstill. Grants will be awarded, and after that, things will pace up slowly,” said a teacher at Government School, Sunet, wishing to remain anonymous.

The department’s sources added funding received for one-day student trips that were not utilised were also returned to the government, following its instructions, in addition to grants received for building or repair. Many educators argued that while schools were closed, this was the proper time to accomplish such construction and maintenance tasks.

Before the elections, many school teachers received bills from the shopkeepers for cement, sand, bricks, and other materials. However, when it came to paying the bills, the government withheld the grants, which put the teachers in a difficult situation because the shopkeepers were pressuring them.

In a recent meeting held in Khamano, members of the Government Teachers Union Punjab, led by Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, president, demanded that grants be approved immediately because numerous teachers had become indebted to the shopkeepers and were forced to cut a sorry figure.

The issue is particularly severe in schools, where there are insufficient rooms to house the large number of students the school has enrolled. There are educational institutions where a large number of students — between 100 and 125 — are seated in a single room.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.