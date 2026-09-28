Consumer vigilance is the first & last line of defence against food adulteration

Raids help but vigilance is key

As the festivities gain momentum, the demand for sweets, dairy products and edible oils rises sharply, making food adulteration a serious public health concern. Food Safety Department raids play an important role in discouraging the sale of contaminated or substandard food. Inspections, sampling and penalties send a strong message to dishonest traders and help remove unsafe products from the market. However, raids alone can’t guarantee complete protection because the sheer volume of food sold during festivals is enormous and inspections can’t cover every nook and corner. Consumers must also remain vigilant and buy food from trusted shops, and check expiry dates, unusual colour and packaging before making a purchase. Simple home checks—such as testing milk, spices or cooking oil for common adulterants—can provide an additional layer of safety. A combination of strict enforcement and consumer awareness is the most effective way to ensure a safe and wholesome festive season.

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Novin Christopher

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Don’t blindly trust a brand name

With the festivals almost here, sweet shops are working overtime to meet the demand. The Food Safety Department is also active, seizing suspected khoya and paneer. Do these raids work? To an extent, yes. They create fear and nab major offenders. But Ludhiana has over 15,000 food businesses and only a few officers. Samples take days to be tested, and by then, the sweets under the scanner are already eaten. So, raids alone can’t guarantee safety. The real protection has to come from us as consumers. During the festival rush, demand is so high that even regular shops buy cheap khoya from outside. That is where adulteration starts. We can’t blindly trust a brand name or a cheap price. If pure ghee pinni is being sold for Rs 300 per kg, it is not a deal—it is a warning sign. We should also learn home checks to keep tabs on adulteration.

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Tanveer Singh Gill

Don’t restrict raids to festive season

With the festive season around the corner, concerns over food adulteration are rising along with demand for sweets, milk products, edible oils and other food items. The Food Safety Department’s raids and inspections are important for detecting adulterated and unsafe products but such action should continue throughout the year—rather than being limited to festive periods. Regular inspections, scientific testing of food samples and strict action against violators are necessary to protect public health. At the same time, consumers should remain vigilant and must purchase food from reliable sources, check manufacturing and expiry dates, inspect packaging and avoid products that appear suspicious or are poorly stored. Proper storage and careful handling of food at home can help reduce health risks as well. Food safety is a shared responsibility. Effective enforcement by authorities, responsible practices by sellers and alert consumers must work together to ensure safe food and healthy festive celebrations.

Lakhvinder Singh

Informed consumers can identify risks

Consumer awareness is the first step towards food safety. Government raids can control adulteration but an informed consumer can identify risks, make responsible choices and demand accountability. Awareness is the key that opens the door to clarity and protection. While individual responsibility forms the foundation, government action gives the journey a boost by strengthening trust, ensuring accountability and inspiring more people to take responsible steps. True food safety is achieved when an aware society and responsible government work together. Hence, the combined actions of the government and consumers will lead to a great. Together, we can build a healthier, safer and more responsible society.

Khushdeep Kaur

Hold food safety officials accountable

To effectively prevent food adulteration, the authorities must centralise the supply of raw materials to sweet shop owners through a single authorised government agency. They must conduct regular testing of food items sold by shopkeepers via government inspection agencies. Officials must be accountable if adulterated food items or sweets are found in the market despite inspections. Clear labels on packaging boxes, detailing the ingredients, must be made a must. Authorities must ensure workers packing food items maintain hygiene and adhere to safety norms. Chewing of tobacco or any intoxicants while handling food items must be prohibited. They must ensure food handlers do not manage cash and food items simultaneously. High hygienic standards must be maintained at all food and sweet shops. Consumers must be encouraged to avoid purchasing substandard or misbranded food items. Shopkeepers should have to prominently display norms of the Food Safety and Standards Act at their establishments.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Officials can’t reach every shop

Demand for sweets and dairy products spikes in all local markets during the festive season and Food Safety Department raids are critical to frighten corrupt vendors. However, the governmental raids are only temporary and the teams can’t inspect each and every sweet shop. It means that health safety also depends on consumers. They must examine sweets thoroughly, checking freshness, texture and odour, before purchasing them. The vendors we, as consumers, are purchasing from must be licensed. Hygiene standards must also be maintained at the shop. Simple home testing techniques can also help determine adulteration, if any, in milk and ghee. In case of any violations, suspicious vendors must be reported to the Health Department.

Simranjeet Kaur

Publicise names of erring vendors

At times when there is a surge in the consumption of sweets, dairy products and processed food items, the Food Safety Department must take measures to ensure there are stringent inspections and swift enforcement. There must be regular inspections, surprise visits and quality testing of food items to detect adulteration. Industrialists and vendors found using toxic or poor-quality substances in food products must be punished and their names revealed to the public to deter them from committing such acts. On the other hand, consumers should play a major role in ensuring food safety. People should be educated about purchasing food from reputable traders and looking for signs of any discrepancies in packaging, expiry dates or quality. Basic awareness campaigns through schools, social media and the local newspapers can help educate people about detecting adulteration. Food safety requires joint effort from the government and consumers.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Check expiry date of packaged goods

During the festive season, raids by the Food Safety Department are essential to curb food adulteration as they serve as a deterrent among dishonest traders. However, relying solely on government raids is not enough as it is not possible for the department to inspect every small and big shop amid high festive demand. Consumers must remain vigilant, check the expiry date on packaged goods and buy only from trusted shops. Additionally, people should perform small home tests to identify adulterated sweets. Consequently, complete public health protection can only be achieved when government strictness and public awareness work together.

Arshleen Kaur

An aware consumer can save many lives

During the peak festive season, the demand for sweets is high and the supply of raw materials is often not adequate to compensate for the spike. So, shopkeepers use chemical-based ingredients to prepare a variety of sweets, which is injurious to health. The use of chemicals in sweets makes them a health hazard for the consumers. Consumers should be watchful and alert about the nutrition value and added ingredients. By doing this, they can save themselves as well as the lives of many others. The Food Safety Department should conduct raids at sweet shops during the festive season. Before consuming any sweet bought from the market, we should ensure that it is pure and not chemical-based. We should prefer homemade sweets.

Japneet Kaur

People must report suspicious traders

Food Safety Department raids are important to protect public health, especially during the festive season when the demand for sweets, snacks and other food items increases. The demand spike brings with it a greater risk of spoilt and poor-quality food being sold. Regular inspections and raids can help identify unsafe food and take action against those violating the norms. However, consumers should not depend only on government inspections. We should also be careful while buying food. We can check the expiry date, packaging, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) details and quality of the product. We should also report any suspicious or unsafe food to the authorities concerned. Together, these efforts can help to ensure that people can enjoy the festive season with safe and healthy food.

Simranjit Kaur Shergill

Max adulteration in dairy products

Food Safety Department raids and consumer vigilance are both essential to safeguarding public health. While official enforcement creates a critical baseline of deterrence and halts large-scale contamination, the sheer volume of food produced during the festive season means that self-checks and consumer awareness remain indispensable lines of defence. Government enforcement acts as a macro-level shield. Spike in demand often leads to increased food adulteration, particularly in milk products, sweets and edible oils. High-profile raids, sample collection and legal penalties discourage large-scale vendors and manufacturers from using unsafe substitutes or non-permitted chemicals. Authorities can intercept massive quantities of contaminated raw materials at warehouses, processing plants and major transit points before it reaches markets. Despite their effectiveness, regulatory bodies face natural limitations in manpower and

reach. They can’t inspect every shop and that is where the role of consumers comes in.

Sukhdev Sharma

Don’t buy overly cheap food items

As festive lights brighten our streets, a shadow is cast by the dangerous surge in food adulteration. The Food Safety Department raids act as a crucial frontline shield, seizing toxic chemicals and shutting down large-scale rogue manufacturers. However, state machinery alone can’t police every local alleyway or sweet shop. To safeguard our communities, public enforcement must combine with people’s vigilance. True food safety begins when consumers reject suspiciously cheap goods and run basic purity checks at home, effectively choking the market demand for adulterated foods.

Harleen Kaur

Can conduct simple purity tests at home

As the festive season fills our markets with sweet treats and rich delicacies, concerns over food adulteration rise. While the Food Safety Department plays a crucial role by conducting raids, destroying tainted batches and penalising dishonest vendors, the administrative measures alone can’t eradicate the threat. Official enforcement acts as an essential deterrent but inspectors can’t be everywhere at once. A robust defence against adulteration requires active consumer vigilance. Buyers must act as the secondary line of defence by choosing trusted and registered vendors, checking expiry dates and executing simple domestic purity tests for common items like milk and sweets. Relying solely on government crackdown leaves loopholes and relying only on self-checks means there is no punitive power involved. True public health safety lies at the intersection of stringent regulatory oversight and proactive consumer awareness, making food safety into a collective civic duty.

Amritpal Kaur

Cancel licences of erring vendors

Any action on the part of authorities should be complete to be of any use. We often come across news of raids at eateries or sweet shops and the collection of samples but rarely see any news about the outcome. The exercise happens a few days ahead of festivals, and by the time the results come, the rest of the food items are sold and consumed. There has to be a system to detect food adulteration in real time. In case a food sample is found unfit, the name and details of the outlet should be publicised and its license should be cancelled, in addition to actions like fine and imprisonment. It should be treated at par with attempt to murder. However, this is a tall order, and for now, awareness among consumers on a continuous basis is a must. Consumers should learn how to check the purity of eatables before purchasing and consuming them.

Ravinder Mittal

Consider centralised raw material supply

To ensure food safety, the authorities must consider a centralised raw material supply where a designated government agency regulates and controls the supply to sweet shop owners. Authorised government agencies must routinely test food samples from retail shops. If adulteration is detected, inspecting officials should be accountable to ensure proper oversight. Ingredients and composition per gram should be clearly printed on product packaging. Food handlers and packaging staff must wear clean uniforms and disposable gloves. Staff should refrain from chewing tobacco or using any intoxicants while handling food. Workers must avoid direct body contact with food and coughing, sneezing or spitting near food items. Shops must maintain high standards of cleanliness and display key compliance guidelines. Consumers should buy from trustworthy vendors, inspect products for stale smells or sour tastes and avoid purchasing substandard or misbranded items. Heavy fines and strict legal penalties should be imposed on vendors found selling adulterated food.

Farzana Khan

Regular inspections, strict action needed

The festive season is the time when the chances of food adulteration increase sharply. The Food Safety Department conducts raids to check the quality of food and take action against those selling unsafe or adulterated products. The efforts of the Food Safety Department are certainly important as regular inspections and strict action can discourage sellers from compromising with food quality. However, it is difficult for the authorities to check every shop. It is why consumers also need to remain alert. Before buying packaged food, we should check the expiry date, ingredients, manufacturing details and quality markers. We should be careful while buying sweets, milk products, spices and other items that are more likely to be adulterated. At home, people can also use simple checks for certain food products, although such tests can’t replace proper laboratory testing. If people notice something unusual in the quality of food, they should report it to the authorities concerned.

Harsharan Kaur

Be vigilant while buying dairy items

The Food Safety Department’s raids are an important step as they can expose adulteration, unhygienic practices and the sale of unsafe food. Yet, inspections can’t reach every shop, kitchen or food item. It makes consumer awareness crucial. A responsible consumer should not purchase food merely because it looks attractive. Checking the expiry date, ingredients, packaging and source of the product should become a routine habit. During festivals, special care should be taken with sweets, milk products, edible oils and other commonly adulterated items. At home, proper washing, cooking, storage and kitchen hygiene can reduce health risks. Food safety is not only the government’s responsibility, it is a shared duty of authorities, sellers and consumers. Strict enforcement, honest businesses and alert consumers together can turn

festive celebrations into truly

safe and joyful occasions.

Sehajpreet Kaur

Public, authorities share responsibility

With the festive season approaching, food safety has become an important concern. The Food Safety Department conducts raids and inspections to check the quality of food items and prevent the sale of adulterated products. The actions help protect public health. People should buy food products from trusted shops and check the expiry date, packaging and quality markers before making a purchase. During festivals, sweets, milk products, spices and edible oils should be checked carefully. Food safety is a shared responsibility. Regular inspections by authorities, along with awareness and vigilance among consumers, can help ensure that everyone enjoys the festive season with safe and healthy food.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

Inspections serve as crucial deterrents

Raids by the Food Safety Department are important to detect adulterated and unsafe food, especially during the festive season. However, consumers should also remain vigilant. They can check labels, expiry dates and packaging, and buy food from trusted sellers. Both government enforcement and consumer awareness are necessary to protect public health. While Food Safety Department raids serve as a necessary deterrent by holding vendors accountable and removing adulterated goods from the market, regulatory oversight alone can’t cover every local vendor during peak festive demand. Regular raids tackle systemic supply-chain issues while home checks give consumers immediate control over the purity of the food they consume.

Bakshish Singh Khalsa

Exemplary action need of the hour

Raids alone can’t save us. The Food Safety Department does a good job by conducting raids during festivals, but what happens after the photo in the newspaper? The shop pays a small fine and is back in business next week. Adulterators know that raids come only ahead of Diwali or Dashera. For the rest of the year, they sell poison in the name of khoya and paneer. Real safety is not in raids but in fear of punishment. The government must give exemplary punishment, cancel licences and publish the names of food adulterators on the boards outside their shops. Until then, consumers must remain vigilant and perform simple checks at home. A little vigilance at home is better than ending up in a hospital bed.

Nimran Kaur

Must weed out corruption

The Food Safety Department can bring about a change that we, as the public, can’t. It is because shopkeepers feel that we are not powerful enough to get their shops shut. However, when food safety inspectors come, they treat them well to save their businesses. People should do their part at home, and the department must do its job honestly and punish erring vendors with heavy fines instead of taking bribes. At the same time, people should stay alert, check their food at home and do whatever they can. Smart consumers can point out the problems but strict laws and personal care together are the best way to keep everyone healthy.

Harleen Kaur

Adulteration is a national problem

Festivals are the days which bring sweetness to our lives and sweets are an integral part of the time. The demand for sweets spikes and vendors often take advantage of such occasions by using adulterated products which can result in food poisoning and other ailments. As festivals are large public events in India, such incidents can’t be curbed without the cohesion of the public and authorities. Raids alone can’t do wonders against adulteration because it has become a national problem. Consumers need to be aware while buying sweets and should conduct basic tests, whenever possible. Homemade sweets can be used as an alternative. Strict policies and better coordination between government departments can impede such sweet sellers.

Sarabjot Singh

Conducting Regular checks is a must

The Food Safety Department has intensified raids to curb adulteration amid the festive season. In the interest of public safety, the department needs to remain active and vigilant. In Punjab, sweets are being produced in quantities that appear to exceed the milk production. It raises a question on how such large-scale production is possible and whether adulterated ingredients are being used. It is a serious matter and it is necessary to ensure that people get pure and safe food items. For many years, the Food Safety Department used to conduct regular sampling from shop to shop. Such inspections created a sense of accountability among shopkeepers, particularly when violations resulted in fines or other legal action. Shopkeepers who sell food items are required to have the necessary licences. Regular inspections and sampling should therefore be conducted to ensure compliance with safety standards. If a shopkeeper is found guilty, appropriate action should be taken, including cancellation of licences.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Facilitate online complaint filing

During festivals, the demand for sweets increases heavily and some shopkeepers make fake and low-quality products using cheap chemicals. It is dangerous for public health. The Food Safety Department should increase its raids to catch such people and destroy harmful products. But the government alone can’t check every market. A joint effort is needed. There should be regular and strict checking throughout the year and the government must launch an online complaints portal for consumers. At the same time, we, as consumers, should act responsibly by buying only from licensed and trusted sellers. We should perform basic purity checks at home before consuming anything. It is everyone’s responsibility to check because even the law says—buyer be aware. This is the only solution to ensure food safety for all.

Parmeet Kaur

Must watch what we eat

The Food Safety Department takes efficient steps for public welfare and it is beneficial for citizens to stay away from contaminated food. Consumers should watch what they eat. It is a customer’s right to check the product properly. If it is found impure, consumers must file a complaint at the local food safety office. Impure food items can lead to deaths.

Gagandeep Kaur

Raise awareness among people

The increased demand for sweets, snacks, dairy products and packaged foods during the festive season raises the risk of food adulteration, contamination and poisoning. Consumers should buy food only from clean and trusted shops, and always check the manufacturing date, expiry date and packaging. Sweets and other perishable foods should be stored properly and consumed within a safe period. People should also avoid food that looks stale, smells unusual or has been exposed to dust and unhygienic conditions. Washing hands and maintaining cleanliness while preparing food at home are equally important. The government has an important responsibility during the festive season. Food safety authorities should conduct regular inspections of sweet shops, restaurants, markets and food-processing units. Strict action should be taken against those involved in adulteration, the sale of expired products or maintaining unhygienic conditions. Public awareness campaigns should also educate people about safe food practices.

Sahajpreet Singh