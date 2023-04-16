Consumption of GLVs associated with lowered risks of anaemia: PAU experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

According to a study, one-third of the world population is currently suffering from diseases caused due to the deficiencies of vitamins and minerals.

Green leafy vegetables (GLVs) are a rich source of vitamins and minerals but the consumption of GLVs in Punjab is approximately 24 g/day/person, which is lower than the recommended intake quantity.

During summer season, the unavailability of GLVs doesn’t allow consumption on a daily basis. Even if they are available, the higher prices can also inhibit intake. This leads to higher incidence of anaemia and bone-related ailments in women, according to experts.

The GLVs are available at comparatively cheaper rates during winter months. However, out of ignorance and lack of information, many people are not able to include these in their diet.

The appropriate strategy, therefore, is to dry and store these vegetables during the peak availability period in winters. This will allow the masses to consume these highly nutritious vegetables during lean period of summer months as well.

Besides, the intake of such vegetables will also diversify diets, said Ramandeep Kaur, an expert from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

“GLVs have high moisture content (90 per cent) in comparison to cereal crops (12-14 per cent), which doesn’t allow storage in fresh form. Among all the techniques developed and utilised, drying is the easiest, most economical and commonly used to process green leafy vegetables. It is the appropriate strategy is to dry and store these vegetables during peak availability period in winters,” said Parminder Kaur from PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

The most well-known and used GLVs are coriander, fenugreek, spinach, mint, sarson and bathua. Besides, one can include other nutritious but less consumed vegetables like leaves of cauliflower, radish, turnip, carrot, beetroot leaves, arvi leaves, chickpea, saag, halo, curry leaves, suhanjana and chulai in their daily diet, Prerna Thakur from PAU’s KVK said.