Contaminated water supply, insanitary conditions trouble residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 2

As the Municipal Corporation elections are near, residents in the existing wards are speaking up and urging for quick resolution of various unresolved issues.

Despite witnessing development works such as road construction and the installation of interlocking tiles in various parts of Ward No 1 during the past five years, several problems still persist.

A broken road filled with rainwater in Ward No. 1. Inderjeet Verma

Certain areas of the Ward No 1 continue to grapple with unsanitary conditions, contaminated water supply, open dumping of garbage, potholes, lack of playgrounds, stray cattle menace, non-functional street lights, and other concerns. Moreover, a number of sewer manhole covers or structures on roads remain unlevelled, posing a threat to commuters.

Areas that need attention

Residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the MC for failing to resolve a number of major issues. In Gurbaksh Nagar, Dera Bazigar Basti, Ram Asra Mohalla and nearby areas, residents have complained about receiving a foul-smelling water supply, indicating possible sewage contamination during rainy days.

What residents say There’s an open garbage dumping site in our area and the smell is unbearable. We also face low water supply pressure here. We appeal to the MC authorities to address these problems as soon as possible. —Joginderpal, Resident of Bharti Colony In our area, we often receive contaminated water supply, which increases the risk of water-borne diseases, especially during rainy days. We urge the MC to provide safe drinking water supply and ensure all basic amenities are provided appropriately. —Laddi, Resident OF Gurbaksh Nagar

A group of women from Gurbaksh Nagar said despite their complaints regarding the contaminated water supply, the authorities have not taken appropriate action to ensure safe drinking water supply to prevent waterborne diseases. They also raised concerns about low voltage power supply.

In Dera Bazigar Basti, a woman complained of occasionally receiving coloured contaminated water, suspected to be from a dyeing unit. She also highlighted disruptions in the water supply for two-three days, causing significant inconvenience.

Some residents of Ram Asra Mohalla also raised concerns about the contaminated water supply, particularly during the rainy season. They also complained about sewer overflows during rainy days in their area and the absence of street lights in one of the streets.

In Bharati Colony, residents have expressed frustration over garbage dumping on a site near their homes and low water pressure. The road from Bharati Colony to Dera Bazigar Basti has potholes at certain points. Besides, the road section surrounding several sewer manholes has been damaged.

The majority of areas lack parks and playgrounds. Amarjit Jeeta from Aman Nagar pointed out that only one park has been developed so far and there is uncertainty about establishment of more parks.

He said there was no playground for children and youngsters. He complained about missing or non-functional street lights on 30-Foot road, causing inconvenience and posing security issues.

The presence of high-tension cables and tangled webs of cables are also a big issue in a few parts of the ward.

Furthermore, some residents have complained about the poor condition of roads and unsanitary conditions in the Dana Mandi areas, calling for corrective measures from the Mandi Board authorities.

Councillor from March 2018 to March 2023

In 2018, Divya from the SAD) was elected as the councillor from Ward No 1. However, attempts to contact Divya (now former councillor) for comments were unsuccessful. Divya’s kin, on behalf of her, claimed that many development projects worth crores of rupees were undertaken, including road construction, recarpeting, installation of interlocking tiles, construction of a senior citizen bhawan and others during her term. Besides, cleaning of sewers with super suction machines was done in ward areas.