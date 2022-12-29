Contempt petition filed against billboards 'violating' court orders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

The Council of Engineers through advocate HC Arora has filed a contempt petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the fixing of advertisement billboards, hoardings, etc, in the city by allegedly violating the court orders.

The petitioners filed a contempt petition before the court against the alleged deliberate and wilful violation, allegedly by the respondents (Chief Secretary, State of Punjab and Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana), of the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in CWP-7639-1995.

Arora said the high court had given directions in CWP-7639-1995 that all signboards, hoardings, neon sign boards, and advertisement boards, facing the highway, main road, and the side roads/lanes should be removed within one month from the date of pronouncement of this judgment.

During the hearing on December 22, counsel for the petitioners, advocate Sunaina on behalf of advocate Arora contended that despite the lapse of about 18 years from the date of rendering of the said judgment, the respondents have never bothered to implement the directions issued by the court in the judgment, with the result that the signboards, hoardings, neon signboards, advertisement boards, which are facing highways as well as main roads, and roadsides/ lanes, were still being installed and not removed, despite protest by the petitioners.

An advocate, who was present in court on behalf of the MC Ludhiana, requested for an adjournment to obtain instructions and to assist in the matter. The next court hearing is on February 13, 2023.

