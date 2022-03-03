Contests mark annual sports day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

The Pinnacle Institute of Fashion Technology (PIFT) organised the annual sports day on the institute premises.

Ashley and Yuvraj were the winners of chess and Carrom board competitions, respectively. Dix events were conducted in outdoor competitions.

Gurpreet (gold), Saazleen (gold) and Gungun (gold) were the winners of tug of war event. Yuvraj got gold medal and Sandeep bagged silver in lemon and spoon race.

In three-leg race, Anureet and Gurpreet won gold, while Gungun and Bharti bagged silver medal. In kho-kho, Team-A comprising of Sristhi, Akash, Amreet, Anureet, Salony, Gungun Jain, Isha and Manav won the title.

In sack race, Yuvraj bagged gold, while Manav got silver. Akashdeep won gold in the hurdle race. The mega prize went to Yuvraj.