Continued conflict in Middle East to rock import-heavy businesses:CICU

The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran could disrupt global supply chains and hit India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly manufacturing units dependent on imported raw materials.

The Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) has expressed concern over the potential economic fallout, warning that the sector may face sharp rises in input costs, supply shortages and operational disruptions if timely measures are not taken.

According to CICU, tensions in the Middle East - a key hub for global energy and petrochemical supplies - could trigger volatility in crude oil markets and affect the availability of several industrial inputs used by MSMEs. Industrial clusters such as Ludhiana, which house thousands of small and medium manufacturing units, are particularly vulnerable.

One immediate concern is a likely surge in plastic raw material prices. Industry estimates suggest that some petrochemical-based inputs could rise by up to 60 per cent if supply routes remain disrupted or crude oil prices climb. This would severely impact plastic processing units and MSME manufacturers dependent on imported polymers.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja also warned of a possible shortage of industrial gases such as oxygen, argon and acetylene, widely used in welding, cutting and fabrication. These gases are essential for producing automotive components, machinery parts and engineering products - sectors where MSMEs play a major role.

Steel and engineering units could also face difficulties if the supply of industrial gases remains constrained. CICU said prolonged disruptions may force several MSMEs to cut production, affecting employment and supply commitments.

Concerns have also emerged over the availability of commercial gas used by industries, businesses and households. Reports of limited supply in some areas have already created anxiety among industrial units.

Beyond raw materials, the chamber warned of wider economic risks, including higher freight and shipping costs, disruptions in Middle East trade routes and currency volatility. MSME exporters shipping to Europe, the Middle East and Africa may face longer transit times, higher logistics costs and delays in payments.

CICU has written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, urging the government to take steps to shield MSMEs from the impact of the conflict. It has called for alternative sourcing of key raw materials, assured supply of industrial gases and close monitoring of abnormal price rises in essential inputs.

The chamber also suggested balanced allocation of commercial gas supplies, proposing that about 30 per cent be reserved for industrial and commercial use and 70 per cent for households to avoid disruption in economic activity.