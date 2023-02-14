'Continuing incarceration a violation of human rights'

Ludhiana, February 13

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) today appealed the government to release all prisoners, including Sikhs, who had completed their sentences. In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Governor of Punjab – submitted to district officials, the farmers’ body said keeping undertrials in jails for years altogether without trial and not releasing those who had completed their terms was a gross violation of human rights.

BKU district president Charan Singh Noorpura said the government must release all prisoners who had completed their sentences or had been locked up without trials, irrespective of their cast, creed, region or religion.

Effective steps be taken to fast track the trials of those who were in jail without any charges against them, he added.

Kuldeep Singh Grewal, senior vice-president, and Sudagar Singh Ghudani, district general secretary, castigated the government for allegedly granting paroles and remissions to those convicted for murders, rapes and other heinous crimes but discriminating against other prisoners, most of whom were charged with political dissent.

The BKU leaders asked the government to end the alleged violation of human rights and maintain the federal structure of the nation, failing which farm organisations would be forced to launch a mass movement.