 Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project : The Tribune India

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

One of the two contractors defaulted, work to be completed by June

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Work in progress at the upcoming international airport in Halwara, Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 4

In a bid to further accelerate the pace of the ongoing work on the upcoming international airport at Halwara here, the contract of one of the two construction agencies has been cancelled and fresh tenders have been called to allot the remaining work, the government has confirmed.

The cancellation was ordered by the Public Works Department (PWD), which is executing the project work, after the contractor refused to complete the remaining allied work, officials have revealed.

To avoid any further delay in completing the project, which had already missed several deadlines following several halts since its inception, the PWD has also issued a fresh tender of the remaining work involving construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting of the interim airport terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 15.87 crore. While February 16 has been fixed as the last date for submission of bids, the work will be allotted to the most eligible bidder after opening the bids on February 17.

Project report

Total area: 161.28 acres | Terminal area: 2,000 sq m | Awarded cost: Rs 3,876.65 lakh

Boundary wall, approach road cost: Rs 309.33 crore |

Missed deadlines: January and June 2022 | Fresh deadline: June 30

Meanwhile, the ongoing work to construct an interim terminal building has further picked up pace almost two-and-a-half months after it resumed and has touched almost one-third mark till date. The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

A senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Saturday that the remaining work to build the new international airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest. He said flight operations from the new terminal building had been targeted to begin any time before June 30 before which the new international airport will be made operational by completing the construction work and finalising the statutory compliance for operational purposes.

“The Civil Aviation Department has begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up,” the functionary said, while asserting that both terminal building and internal roads will be built before June 30.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 12.5 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently visited the site and had directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing work within three months. “We have put the work on a fast- track mode and no delay will be tolerated at any cost,” the CM asserted, while adding that there was no dearth of funds.

Pertinently, the construction of interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore had been stalled in March last after the contractors, who had been awarded the work, had refused to carry on the ambitious project following non-payment of their dues.

It was in November last that the state government had formally taken over the pending work to build the international airport coming up at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana.

For the purpose, the Finance Department has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

MP hails decision

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who had been pressing hard for the early completion of the project, has hailed the government’s decision and has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the remaining work for its early completion. “The project is close to my heart and our government will leave no stone unturned to make the airport operational within the next few months,” asserted Arora, after visiting the project site.

Airport to take off soon: CM

“We are committed to start operations at the new international airport in Halwara by mid-this year and have taken up the project on a priority basis to ensure its completion within the minimum possible time. No dearth of funds will come in the way of the project,” CM Bhagwant Mann said.

Turn of events

  • November 9, 2022: Punjab Government decides to take up the project and release Rs 50 crore for remaining work.
  • Nov 17, 2022: Work resumes.
  • May 2022: State government approached AAI to bear the cost of the remaining work after GLADA failed to release funds.
  • March 2022: Both contractors stopped work for want of payments.
  • Dec 9, 2021: Work awarded to construct interim airport terminal at Rs 2,272.5 lakh.
  • Nov 8, 2021: Work of internal roads & allied infra awarded at Rs 1,604.15L.
  • Oct 22, 2021: AAI accorded formal nod to construct new interim terminal building at Rs 4,691.12 lakh.
  • Oct 26, 2021: Punjab Civil Aviation Secretary issued administrative approval for release of Rs 4,290.42 lakh through GLADA.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

2
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

3
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

4
Nation

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight at Delhi airport; DGCA seeks report

5
World OBITUARY

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

6
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

7
Nation

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

8
Delhi

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

9
Health

Intermittent fasting might reverse type 2 diabetes, reveals study

10
World

After Musharraf’s death, Bilawal Bhutto changes Twitter profile picture to photo of Benazir and Nawab Bugti

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Five newly appointed SC judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

Northern Railways get 17 pc more funds for projects

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%

'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA