Contract powercom employees begin indefinite strike, sit-in outside power minister’s residence

The contract employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today began an indefinite strike and permanent sit-in protest outside the residence of Power Minister Sanjeev Arora. Contract workers from across the state gathered in Ludhiana around noon to mark the start of their agitation.

The strike is expected to affect power supply and complaint resolution services, as these employees handle maintenance and fault redressal work across the city.

Following a protest held on October 28, the Ludhiana administration had fixed a meeting with the employees’ union for November 6. However, Powercom management issued a letter on November 5, refusing to hold the meeting. In response, the union decided to launch an indefinite sit-in protest outside the minister’s residence from the morning of November 7.

Union leaders said they would not retreat until their demands were met. They also announced plans to hold a flag march in Tarn Taran Assembly by-election constituency on November 9.

Alleging that the Punjab government and the power department are moving rapidly towards privatization, the union claimed that Powercom’s assets are being sold, contract firms are being promoted, and chip-based smart meters are being installed—all steps towards privatising the power sector.

The employees demanded a complete repeal of the Central Government’s Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, calling it a “conspiracy to hand over the power sector to corporate houses.”

The protesting workers further alleged that the department lacks proper safety measures. “Due to the absence of safety kits and mismanagement, more than 400 contract workers have died of electrocution, and hundreds have been permanently disabled,” said the union. They added that despite repeated demands, no compensation, pension, or jobs have been provided to the victims’ families.

The employees have demanded the cancellation of all privatization moves related to Powercom and Transco, regularisation of all contract and outsourced workers, and permanent jobs and pensions for the families of deceased employees. They have also sought implementation of salaries as per the 1948 Act or 15th Labour Conference, lifting of the ban on departmental posts, new recruitments, and adequate safety gear and measures at workplaces.