Contract staff at Ludhiana Civil Hospital without salary for two months

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 6

Contractual employees of the Civil Hospital working under the user charges policy of the government have failed to receive their salaries for the months of March and April.

In April, the employees went on a strike for their regularisation and received an assurance from the Health Minister but nothing has been done in this regard. To make the things worse, they have not received their salaries for the past two months.

Difficult to make both ends meet What we are receiving as salary is a meagre amount and still, the government is unable to give the same on time. It has become difficult to make both ends meet as whatever little money we were getting is not being given to us. Raj Kumar, an employee

Raj Kumar, an employee, said the salary for February was credited on March 29 and the salaries for two months — March and April — were pending.

“What we are receiving is a meager amount and still the government is unable to give salary on time. It has become difficult to make both ends meet as whatever little money we were getting is not been given to us,” he said.

Another employee working as a nurse said outsourced employees were getting Rs 4500-6500 salary despite working for full time. “What to talk about increasing our salary or making us permanent, we have not received the salaries for the past two months,” she said.

Another employee further added that they were doing their job as full time workers and even worked during the Covid pandemic and the government should be little considerate towards them. “The rate of inflation is increasing and essential commodities are becoming out of our reach,” said she.

Outsources employees such as staff nurses, Class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants are working under the user charges policy of the government. They were hired in 2014 under the user charges policy as outsourced employees.

In April, they went on a strike for regularisation of their jobs as there are nearly 200 posts lying vacant in the hospital. The struggle to get themselves regularise is going in from the last many years. They have been appealing to successive governments but to no avail.

Despite repeated attempts, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh could not be contacted for comments.