Contractor gets notice for delay in completing road construction work

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a stern warning through a show-cause notice to a contractor responsible for road construction in Mohalla Fatehganj, Benjamin Road. The notice cited significant delays by the contractor and public inconvenience.

Sources maintained that the MC took action following numerous complaints from local residents and area councillor Arun Sharma, who have expressed frustration over damaged roads, especially amid the ongoing rainy season.

The councillor said old roads were excavated, only for the project to stall, making commuting difficult and hazardous.

“If the contractor was not going to construct the roads, then he shouldn’t have scratched the old ones. Now, residents staying in the locality are facing huge inconvenience,” he said.

“The work was allotted to you on November 11, 2024, with a time limit of eight months. It has been reported by the area JE that you have started the work of constructing streets but you have stopped the work after constructing one street. You are being asked many times verbally and over the phone to start the work but you have not given any response in this regard. The image of the Municipal Corporation is also being tarnished due to the same. Please submit your explanation in writing within three days and restart and complete the work as soon as possible. Failure to do so will result in a written complaint to the higher authorities for appropriate action. It should be considered extremely important,” the notice issued to the contractor reads.