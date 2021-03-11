Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 8

Ignoring the directions of MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, the contractor concerned removed parking fee boards which MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had got installed at the entrance of the Municipal Corporation’s multi-storey parking lot near Mata Rani Chowk, here.

A board being reinstalled by contractor’s staff in Ludhiana.

The parking fee boards were installed on the directions of MLA from Ludhiana Central Ashok Parashar Pappi, who had found parking staff overcharging visitors last month. The MLA had also got his mobile number displayed on the fee boards so that visitors can contact him in case of overcharging or any other complaint at the parking lot.

When the matter regarding the removal of the fee boards was brought to the notice of the MC’s tehbazari branch head, Tejinderpal Singh Panchhi, on Wednesday, he gave instructions to the staff concerned to take required action and got the parking fee boards displayed.

Afterwards, an official of the MC inspected the parking lot and questioned parking staff who removed the fee boards. But, the contractor’s staff at the lot expressed ignorance in this regard. On the directions of the MC official, the contractor’s staff later started reinstalling the fee boards.

Questions are being raised as to why the Municipal Corporation kept a soft approach towards such contractors who are openly violating the rules to fleece visitors. Also, no concrete action was earlier taken against the contractor handling the multi-storey parking lot even after the MLA found the parking staff fleecing the visitors by charging Rs 80 against the prescribed fee of Rs 20 for car parking last month.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he had no information in this regard but he would inquire about it.

No boards at AC Market, Bhadaur House parking lots

In blatant violations of the rules, no vehicle parking rates have been displayed at Bhadaur House Market and AC Market parking lots, located at a walking distance from the MC’s Zone A Office. Around two months ago, the then MC Commissioner had also directed the tehbazari branch to get parking rates with helpline numbers (contact number of the MC’s tehbazari head and the Joint Commissioner) displayed at all parking lots under the MC. But, no such boards with helpline numbers have been displayed at most of the lots in the city. At a few locations, parking fee boards were earlier installed but the size of those boards was too small.