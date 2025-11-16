Contractor’s staff caught dumping waste in open, vehicle seized in Ludhiana

Keeping a strict vigil over residents dumping waste in the open, Municipal Corporation’s (MC) night patrolling team confiscated a tractor-trailer after a private contractor’s employees were caught dumping waste in the open on Friday night.

The violation was caught on the Ferozepur road, near Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, where the staff of the private contractor were trying to unload the vehicle filled with waste in the open. As per the driver of the tractor-trailer, the garbage was from one of the educational institutes situated in the nearby area.

The civic body team confiscated the tractor-trailer and issued a challan against the violation. Besides, challans were also issued against six other violators who were caught dumping waste on the Ferozepur road and the Lodhi Club road.

Working on the directions of Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the civic body has been tightening the noose around violators who have been dumping waste in the open. Night patrolling has also been intensified and awareness drives are also being organised in the city.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials appealed to residents to support the authorities in keeping the city clean.