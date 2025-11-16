DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Contractor’s staff caught dumping waste in open, vehicle seized in Ludhiana

Contractor’s staff caught dumping waste in open, vehicle seized in Ludhiana

Violation caught on Ferozepur road

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The confiscated tractor-trolley
Advertisement

Keeping a strict vigil over residents dumping waste in the open, Municipal Corporation’s (MC) night patrolling team confiscated a tractor-trailer after a private contractor’s employees were caught dumping waste in the open on Friday night.

Advertisement

The violation was caught on the Ferozepur road, near Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, where the staff of the private contractor were trying to unload the vehicle filled with waste in the open. As per the driver of the tractor-trailer, the garbage was from one of the educational institutes situated in the nearby area.

Advertisement

The civic body team confiscated the tractor-trailer and issued a challan against the violation. Besides, challans were also issued against six other violators who were caught dumping waste on the Ferozepur road and the Lodhi Club road.

Advertisement

Working on the directions of Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the civic body has been tightening the noose around violators who have been dumping waste in the open. Night patrolling has also been intensified and awareness drives are also being organised in the city.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials appealed to residents to support the authorities in keeping the city clean.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts