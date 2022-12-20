Contractual bus employees protest

Ludhiana, December 19
Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union staged a protest at the PRTC Depot gate here today. It was the fourth day of the strike by contractual employees of PUNBUS. PRTC employees extended their support to the protest today.
The union members said they protested against the recruitment of new drivers on an outsourcing basis. The jobs of old contractual employees, who were recruited on an outsourcing basis in the past, have not been regularised to date. They blamed the AAP Government for failing to fulfil the promises made before the Assembly elections.
