Contractual bus employees protest, demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

Contractual employees today staged a protest outside the PUNBUS and PRTC depot in Ludhiana, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The protesting employees slammed the state government for failing to meet their demands till date.

Satnam Singh, local depot president of a union of contractual employees, said that the government should regularise the jobs of all contractual employees of the PUNBUS and the PRTC at the earliest. “The government should expel the contractor concerned and save GST,” he added.

The contractual employees demanded that the government should apply equal work and equal wages system for all categories.

“The Punjab Government should increase the salary of employees by 5 per cent and introduce uniformity in wages. The government should manage at least 10,000 government buses according to the region’s demand. The government should remove anti-employee conditions, reinstate dismissed employees and ensure that no employee loses their job,” they demanded.

