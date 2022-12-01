Contractual bus employees up in arms against Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union on Wednesday staged a protest at the PUNBUS depot in Ludhiana against the Transport Department and the state government for failing to meet their demands.

The union’s general secretary, Shamsher Singh, said the Transport Department was facing huge financial losses due to the present contractors.

The protesters said contrary to the claims of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, recruitments were being done in the PRTC and now the PUNBUS, on an outsource basis and in an unauthorised manner. They said the government was planning to run the buses of private firms under the kilometre scheme of the PRTC, which would cause financial losses to the department.

The department was not implementing the report prepared during the previous government which had recommended a salary increase, they said. Salary increment of 5 per cent had also not been implemented from October 1, 2022. The protesters also alleged that the services of some employees had been suspended because they had participated in protests and spoken for their rights. They demanded that these suspended employees should also be reinstated.

Earlier, the protesters had been given an assurance that a meeting would be arranged between them and the Transport Minister, but that had still not happened. If their demands were not met, they would be forced to intensify their agitation, they said.