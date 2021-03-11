Contractual bus staff to intensify agitation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

For fulfilment of their demands, Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union, Punjab, held a state-level meeting at the bus stand here today.

In the meeting headed by union’s state president Resham Singh Gill, the employees have decided to intensify their agitation as they alleged that the state government had failed to meet their demands.

They alleged that the new government in the state was also following footsteps of previous governments and exploiting contractual employees of the PRTC and PUNBUS. They are demanding regularisation of their jobs, resumptions of jobs of expelled employees and addition of 10,000 new buses to the government bus service, etc, from the government. They said they had met the Transport Minister regarding their demands but to no avail.

While sharing their agitation details, the union members said they would hold protests by organising gate rallies at depots across the state on May 10. The bus stands in the state will be closed for two hours on May 24.

On May 28 and 29, all MLAs and ministers will be given letters of demand while gate rallies will be held on June 6 again. The contractual employees will go on strike from June 8 to 10 and observe ‘chakka Jam’. They will not ply buses during the three days. They have also decided to gherao the Punjab Transport Minister’s residence.