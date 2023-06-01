Contractual employees go on indefinite strike at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

Demanding the immediate release of their pending salaries, contractual employees at Ludhiana Civil Hospital went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday. They also staged a protest here today. The services at the hospital were disrupted due to the agitation.

The protesters held the government responsible for delay in releasing the salaries of 92 contractual employees. Their salaries have not been released since March, they said.

Rajkumar Happy, the president of Mulazam Sangharsh Committee, said: “We have not received salaries since March and have been suffering a lot. Consequently, our union has made the decision to go on an indefinite strike.”

The protesters said the strike would continue until their demands were met.