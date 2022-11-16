Contractual employees of Verka milk plant up in arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Contractual employees of Verka milk plant, Ludhiana, staged a protest here today seeking regularisation of their jobs. They raised voice against the new recruitment process.

Expressing anger against the plant management and the AAP government in the state, the protesting employees said their jobs were not regularised to date and they were forced to face discrimination. They gave an ultimatum of 48 hours, stating that if their voices were not heard, they would intensify their agitation.

Cops deployed at the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

A group of protesting employees said: “We have been working here for the past several years, but our job has not been regularised. Even some employees have been working here for over two decades. Now, new recruitment is to be done by ignoring old contractual employees. We want the jobs of all contractual employees to be regularised on a priority.”

A contractual worker said: “There is a provision of 14 holidays for regular employees, but we are facing discrimination here. Regular employees avail of holidays on all major festivals, but we don’t get such holidays. We are also forced to work on festivals such as Diwali and Dasehra. Our monthly salary is too low. There is no facility of provident fund. No bonus is provided to us. Now, the government is planning to show us the door as well. So, we gathered to mark our protest from today onwards. We demand that our jobs should be regularised and we should be provided with a good salary so that we can run our houses.”

The protesting employees said they get support from various other employees’ unions and farmers’ unions. Meanwhile, the police force was deployed at the Verka milk plant to control the situation.

