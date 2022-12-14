Contractual patwari accused of accepting bribe terminated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

A contractual patwari accused of taking a bribe has been shown the door.

District Collector Surabhi Malik has cancelled the appointment of Mohan Singh (retired kanungo) as patwari after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered an FIR against him.

Mohan Singh, who had retired as kanungo, was later appointed as patwari on a contractual basis. He was allegedly caught taking a bribe a few days ago.

AAP halka in-charge from Dakha, KNS Kang, said: “We had executed a sting operation in which Mohan Singh, patwari, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The entire incident was recorded in a video.”

The Vigilance Bureau had registered an FIR against Mohan on December 9. Now, his appointment as patwari has been cancelled by the District Collector.