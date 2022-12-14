Contractual patwari accused of accepting bribe terminated

Ludhiana, December 13
A contractual patwari accused of taking a bribe has been shown the door.
District Collector Surabhi Malik has cancelled the appointment of Mohan Singh (retired kanungo) as patwari after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered an FIR against him.
Mohan Singh, who had retired as kanungo, was later appointed as patwari on a contractual basis. He was allegedly caught taking a bribe a few days ago.
AAP halka in-charge from Dakha, KNS Kang, said: “We had executed a sting operation in which Mohan Singh, patwari, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The entire incident was recorded in a video.”
The Vigilance Bureau had registered an FIR against Mohan on December 9. Now, his appointment as patwari has been cancelled by the District Collector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...