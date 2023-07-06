Contractual roadways workers hold gate rally

Ludhiana, July 5
Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union, Punjab, organised a gate rally in front of the Ludhiana depot of the PRTC on Tuesday.
Addressing the protesting employees, state joint secretary of the union Jagtar Singh and other trade union leaders said, despite several assurances given to the agitating contractual employees of the state transport, their demands were lying pending.
