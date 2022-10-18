Contractual sanitation workers to get regular job letters today

Ludhiana, October 17
A long-pending demand of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men is going to be fulfilled as their services would be regularised.
Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Local Bodies Minister, Punjab, will hand over job regularisation letters to the contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, during a function scheduled to be held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here on Tuesday.
MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has assigned duties to officials for the event wherein Dr Nijjar would be the chief guest.
On October 4, the MC’s General House approved resolutions regarding the verified lists of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men whose jobs are to be regularised. As per verified lists, there are 2,428 contractual safai karamcharis and 1,114 contractual sewer men of the Municipal Corporation whose jobs are to be regularised.
