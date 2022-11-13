Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 12

People faced inconvenience as members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union closed the bus station gates for two hours on Saturday to mark their protest against the state government and the Transport Department authorities for failing to meet their demands.

After the gates were closed by the protesting employees, long traffic jams occurred on Link Road outside the bus stand here as several buses were stationed on the road, leaving commuters to face troubles.

Several passengers were forced to wait for the buses inside the bus station. A woman at the bus stand said she had to go to Phagwara, however, employees closed the bus stand. No bus is running from inside the bus station amid the protest. However, private buses were plying from outside during the protest.

On the other hand, the contractual employees said they opposed the management’s action against one of their colleagues at the Batala bus depot. Shamsher Singh, general secretary of the union, said they closed bus stands across the state for two hours as the government and the management failed to hear their voices.

He said action taken by the management concerned against their colleague at Batala depot was wrong. He had been protesting for a few days but his voice was not heard. The management should revoke the action order.

Shamsher said around 15 employees of the Ferozepur depot were also transferred without any reason. Since AAP came into power in the state, the higher authorities did not hear the voices of the contractual employees due to which they were forced to hold the protests.

The employees said the AAP government also failed to regularise the services of the contractual staff. The protesting employees said 10,000 new buses should be purchased by the government for strengthening the bus services. They said if their demands were not met, the agitation would be intensified.