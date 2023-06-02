Contractual staff end strike

Ludhiana, June 1
Contractual employees of Ludhiana Civil Hospital working under the user charges policy called off their strike after an assurance from Senior Medical Officer (SMO) to look into their demands.
The employees had gone on an indefinite strike yesterday after not being given salaries since March. The protesters met SMO Dr Amarjit Kaur today. Dr Kaur assured them that salary of one month would be credited today while the remaining would also be credited in 10 days’ time.
