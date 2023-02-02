Contractual staff meet MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

Demanding regularisation of jobs of contractual staff, a delegation of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal today. They demanded that the MC House meeting should be held at the earliest to meet their demands.

The government had earlier started the process to regularise jobs of around 3,500 contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen of the MC. However, the services of these employees who were above 42 years of age were not regularised.