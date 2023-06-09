Contractual staff oppose 'private' buses in PRTC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union staged a protest outside the PRTC Depot in Ludhiana on Thursday to oppose the alleged ‘privatisation’ in the PRTC. They alleged that the PRTC management is planning to open bids regarding a project to include private buses under the kilometre scheme in the department and they oppose this move.

Union leader Jagtar Singh alleged that the management is planning to introduce private buses as a part of the initiative. They alleged that the claims made by officials regarding the scheme are not correct and buses operating under the scheme would lead to financial losses, they alleged.

Jaspal Sharma and Ravinder Singh, members of the union, said, “Contractual workers of the Transport Department are working hard to restore its profitability. However, the higher authorities are inclined towards selling it. We urge the public to support us.”