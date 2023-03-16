Contractual staff protest near Ludhiana bus stand

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Members of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contract Workers Union, Punjab, staged a protest outside their local depot near the bus stand on Wednesday against the state government for not regularising the jobs of contractual employees.

Union leader Shamsher Singh said they have been working on contract and outsource basis for a long period but their demands have not been met.

The employees alleged that the government failed to regularise their jobs. They said AAP had announced before the last Assembly elections that no new recruitment on contractual basis would be conducted but now contractual system is being strengthened. “We are going to launch an indefinite dharna in Sangrur from March 18 onwards to awaken the government”, said Satnam Singh, another leader of the union.