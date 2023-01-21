'Contribute generously to Flag Day fund'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday called upon the public to contribute voluntarily and generously towards the Flag Day fund. Appreciating the students of Decent Group of Schools who contributed Rs 1.10 lakh, Malik said the fund was utilized for the noble cause of rehabilitation of war widows, disabled defence personnel and ex-servicemen. She said, “Every contribution made by us was a token of respect towards the outstanding services rendered by our valiant soldiers who zealously guarded our borders around the clock.”