'Contribute to maintain PAU's pristine beauty'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, held discussions with Ranjodh Singh, an eminent architect, during the latter’s visit to the campus. The officials of the university and landscaping experts were also present. The university’s ‘Clean and Green Campus’ drive remained the nucleus of the deliberations.

Talking about the initial steps that have been taken already, Dr Gosal said that the nursery near the Gate Number 2 is undergoing a makeover much to the delight of flower enthusiasts and buyers.

Elaborating further, Dr Gosal stated that the experts were working on logistics and modalities of a blueprint that would accentuate the beauty of the campus and boost synergies and cohesion by fusing education, business, urban life, and art for the generation next.

Offering his technical input, Ranjodh Singh shared several ideas and experiences that would aid the delivery of this large-scale and complex project requiring multi-disciplinary approach involving architecture, landscaping and product design.

PAU campus serves as a green space at a time when the city is becoming unhealthily crowded and, hence, contributions from all quarters, whether technical or financial, can help maintain the university’s status quo in terms of its pristine beauty.