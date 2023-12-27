Conventional or using diversification, farmers suffer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

Farmers rue that they have to pay a heavy price for embracing change. Be it the diversification of crops or managing crop residue, they are trying to adopt new measures as advised, but the government fails to extend a helping hand when they are in need.

Late Blight The combination of high humidity and low temperatures creates an ideal environment for late blight. Its initial symptoms include small, light to dark green, circular to irregular water-soaked spots, which rapidly expand into large, dark lesions in cool, moist weather. These lesions often appear greasy, with a pale green to yellow border. Failure to control it promptly can devastate the entire crop and spread from infected potatoes to tomatoes. Pink Stem Borer The pink stem borer is a notorious insect that primarily attacks the stems of wheat plants during the seedling stage. The larvae of the pink stem borer bore into the internodes of the stem, causing damage that disrupts the flow of water and nutrients in the plant and weakens its structural integrity. As a result, infested plants may exhibit symptoms like yellowing, stunted growth, dead heart and ultimately, lower grain yield.

Farmers time and again have been advised to come out of the wheat-paddy cycle. After the harvest of paddy, a majority of farmers have sown wheat while some have also opted for vegetable farming and sown potato and tomato on their fields.

While wheat growers are facing scare of pink stem borers, the late blight attack has damaged the potato and tomato fields. Diversification or sticking to old wheat-paddy cycle, farmers are facing tough times either ways.

Farmers from Samrala, Maachiwara, Khanna, Amloh, Nabha, Hoshiarpur have faced huge losses after late blight attack damaged their potato crop while maximum damage to the tomato crop has been incurred in Patiala district.

“I opted for growing potato instead of growing wheat in my fields but seems luck was not in my favour as 70 per cent of my crop was destroyed due to late blight attack. I had to pay a heavy price for diversification. My whole crop was destroyed before I could even harvest it,” said Jasbir Singh from Maachiwara.

Another farmer from Sanuar said, “I drifted from the wheat-paddy cycle and went for tomato crop but my whole crop was destroyed and even the pesticides failed to work.”

Farmers are demanding compensation from the government. They rue that the government urges them to diversify but when it comes to incurring losses, the farmers are left alone to suffer.

Meanwhile, the wheat growers are also facing a tough time due to attack by pink stem borer. Farms in Muktsar, Sangrur are under attack and it has caused huge damage to the crop. The crop is turning yellow and spraying at this stage is not working; only an appreciable decrease in temperature can prove fruitful as it will lead the insect to go into hibernation.

Farmers rue that pink stem borer is carried to the wheat crop when the crop residue is ploughed in the fields using machines like happy seeder or super seeder.

An affected farmer said farmers are forced to plough the residue in the fields, but no solution is given to avoid situations like this. “Farmers are portrayed as criminals and FIRs were registered for burning residue but now nobody is there to take us out of this situation,” he added.